Australian punk force Amyl and The Sniffers were the big winners at the 2026 APRA Music Awards, taking home three major awards on Wednesday night.

The Melbourne four-piece claimed Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year and Most Performed Rock Work for their track “Jerkin’”, while also being awarded the prestigious Songwriter of the Year honour, selected by the APRA Board. It marks the second consecutive year the band has won Song of the Year, following their 2025 victory for “U Should Not Be Doing That”.

Elsewhere, Guy Sebastian and collaborators Ned Houston and Robby De Sa scored two wins for “Maybe”, taking out Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work. The awards marked Houston’s first APRA win, while Sebastian and De Sa each collected their fourth trophies.

Global pop superstar Sia extended her APRA dominance, winning Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for “Unstoppable” for the third year in a row. The achievement brings her total APRA tally to 14 awards, making her the organisation’s most-awarded writer member ever.

Songwriter Sarah Aarons received the International Recognition Award in acknowledgement of her work behind major global hits for artists including BTS, Flume, Gracie Abrams, ROSÉ and Tame Impala. Emerging Songwriter of the Year went to Emily Wurramara for her standout body of work over the past 12 months.

The statistically determined Most Performed categories saw a wave of first-time winners. Ball Park Music won Most Performed Alternative Work for “Please Don’t Move to Melbourne”, while Karen Lee Andrews’ “Survival” claimed Most Performed Blues & Roots Work. Rachael Fahim took out Most Performed Country Work for “Who You Are”.

In other genre categories, Sonny Fodera’s “Tell Me” won Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work, Ocean Grove earned Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work for “RAINDROP”, and Sydney drill outfit ONEFOUR picked up Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work for “Spinnin’”.

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Legendary Australian rock group INXS were honoured with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music, presented by APRA Chair Jenny Morris. The tribute included a performance of “Just Keep Walking” by Ecca Vandal.

Hosted by Julia Zemiro, the ceremony doubled as a celebration of APRA’s 100th anniversary, featuring performances from Christine Anu, Paul Kelly and The Presets, alongside a special appearance from Peter Garrett in tribute to late Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst.

Additional performances throughout the night included reinterpretations of Song of the Year nominees by artists including BARKAA, BOY SODA, Playlunch, Way Dynamic and Sarah Blasko.

Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, said: “The 2026 APRA Music Awards were a fitting way to celebrate not only 100 years of APRA, but today’s biggest and brightest stars. It’s a privilege to look back at 100 years of service to our members and the incredible breadth and diversity of Australian talent. As a nation we derive so much, socially, culturally and economically, from our music creators, it’s imperative that we recognise and celebrate that contribution.

“We thank the Australian Government and the NSW Government for their partnership in making this event possible. The presence of Federal Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP, and NSW Minister for Music, the Arts and Night Time Economy, John Graham MLC, reflect these governments’ understanding of the cultural and economic weight of what Australian songwriters contribute to this nation, and why that contribution deserves to be celebrated.”

2026 APRA Award Winners list:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

“Jerkin’” – Amyl and The Sniffers

Written by Declan Mehrtens / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

Amyl and The Sniffers

Written by Declan Mehrtens / Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson

Emerging Songwriter of the Year

Emily Wurramara

International Recognition Award

Sarah Aarons

Most Performed Australian Work

“Maybe” – Guy Sebastian

Written by Guy Sebastian / Robby De Sa / Ned Houston

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

“Unstoppable” – Sia

Written by Sia Furler / Christopher Braide

Most Performed Alternative Work

“Please Don’t Move to Melbourne” – Ball Park Music

Written by Sam Cromack

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

“Survival” – Karen Lee Andrews

Written by Daniel March / Adam Ventoura

Most Performed Country Work

“Who You Are” – Rachael Fahim

Written by Rachael Fahim / Shawn Mayer / Liam Quinn / Vlado Saric / Keenan Te

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

“Tell Me” – Sonny Fodera & Clementine Douglas

Written by Stuart Crichton / Sonny Fodera / Clementine Douglas / Ruth Cunningham

Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work

“RAINDROP” – Ocean Grove

Written by Samuel Bassal / Brent Hunter / Luke Holmes

Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work

“Spinnin’” – ONEFOUR & Nemzzz

Written by Jerome Misa / Salec Su’a / Hoi Tang / Nemiah Simms / Robin Turrini

Most Performed International Work

“Timeless” – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

Written by Abel Tesfaye / Jordan Carter / Raul Cubina / Mike Dean / Evan Hood / Jarrod Morgan / Chisolm Petty / Tariq Sharrieff / Mark Williams / Pharrell Williams

Most Performed Pop Work

“Maybe” – Guy Sebastian

Written by Guy Sebastian / Robby De Sa / Ned Houston

Most Performed R&B/Soul Work

“Pity Party” – PANIA

Written by Pania Hika / Jake Amy / Chelsea Warner / Sam Varghese

Most Performed Rock Work

“Jerkin’” – Amyl and The Sniffers

Written by Declan Mehrtens / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

INXS

Licensee of the Year

The Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre