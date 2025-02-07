Trigger warning: The following article contains references that may be triggering to survivors of sexual assault. If you’re struggling, please know help is available to you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Amyl & the Sniffers have responded to allegations that a concertgoer was sexually assaulted and harassed while in the crowd at the band’s show last week.

Per The Music, the allegation was shared on Instagram in which a person who attended the Australian rock outfit’s gig at the Tivoli in Brisbane last Friday night was allegedly “sexually assaulted and harassed on multiple occasions by men in the crowd”.

It’s also alleged that the person was racially abused.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Friday February 7th, the band condemned the alleged incident.