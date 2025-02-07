Trigger warning: The following article contains references that may be triggering to survivors of sexual assault. If you’re struggling, please know help is available to you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Amyl & the Sniffers have responded to allegations that a concertgoer was sexually assaulted and harassed while in the crowd at the band’s show last week.
Per The Music, the allegation was shared on Instagram in which a person who attended the Australian rock outfit’s gig at the Tivoli in Brisbane last Friday night was allegedly “sexually assaulted and harassed on multiple occasions by men in the crowd”.
It’s also alleged that the person was racially abused.
In a statement posted on Instagram on Friday February 7th, the band condemned the alleged incident.
“It’s come to my attention that some people at The Tivoli show experienced assault. That’s so fked up. Thanks to the people who spoke up; your voice is always heard,” the Instagram story post reads.
“This is not the first time something has got back to us about a person (mostly women) experiencing assault at a show. I have said this a million times, in a million ways, so I don’t know why you aren’t listening to me, but don’t touch anyone who doesn’t want to be touched.”
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
The post continues: “This is probably the 6th or so time I’ve had to write something like this about assault specifically, so I’m at the end of my tether,” the statement reads. “Gals, I know you you know Amyl shows are for you to let it rip. It’s mostly men, so I want to address the boys.
“Everyone’s from different walks of life, so here’s some ways you might be able to help. I love men and blokes and boys because they’re rich tapestries. So fellas, are you really gonna let the shit ones represent you and give you a bad name?”
Check out the full post here.
Per their statement, Amyl & the Sniffers singer, Amy Taylor, has spoken out about and against sexual abuse, including during her keynote address at BIGSOUND last year.
“I’ve experienced crap from all different things before music, after music,” Taylor said during her address at the industry conference in Brisbane.
“I’ve honestly had people try and get me in their cars. I’ve had people throw rocks at me and tell me I’m a goddamn slut. I’ve had people grope me.
“I’ve seen it all,” she said. “I’ve been sexually assaulted at my own shows many times and I’ve got in lots of fights about it.”
It’s “tough out there for women,” she warned, “but I’m not a pussy and I’ll fight everybody and anybody about it.”