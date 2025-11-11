Amyl and the Sniffers are playing a free show in Melbourne this week.

The city’s own punk rock band will take to Fed Square in the CBD this Friday, November 14th, for a one-night-only, free outdoor performance.

The surprise gig will follow their first show as special guests on AC/DC’s Australian tour, meaning Amy Taylor and her bandmates will be in fine form.

Amyl’s show will be opened by Public Figures, one of Melbourne’s most exciting new pop-rock bands. Public Figures, the passion project of Evie Vlah (Sunfruits, Mika James) and Gigi Argiro (Sunfruits, Folk Bitch Trio), will fire up the Fed Square crowd with a mix of AC/DC hits and their own originals.

Katrina Sedgwick OAM, Director & CEO of MAP Co, shares, “Amyl and the Sniffers are one of Australia’s most explosive live acts. Fearless, magnetic, and completely unmissable. High Voltage continues Fed Square’s commitment to bringing iconic artists to the heart of Melbourne, celebrating the city’s proud music heritage with events that are free, open and welcoming to all.”

With High Voltage, Fed Square continues its streak of major outdoor shows that have seen tens of thousands pack the square this year for free performances by King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Kneecap, Robbie Williams, and more.

Ahead of their AC/DC support slot, Amy Taylor caught up with Rolling Stone AU/NZ for an exclusive interview.

“We were all over the moon — we couldn’t believe that they’d offered [it to us],” she said on a brief break during Amyl’s US tour. “It was surreal — they’re a band you don’t even consider as someone that you think you could support ’cause they’re so out of reach. The fact that they did reach out was like, ‘Holy shit, this is crazy, man.’

“I’ve never seen them before. Imagine ‘Highway to Hell’ live, like, holy shit. You know, ‘Rocker’ live, ‘Hells Bells’, all of it. Declan [Mehrtens, guitarist] has seen them three times, so he’s obviously really excited to see them again. That’s the main motive [for doing the tour], really – we get to see nine AC/DC shows!”

High Voltage Featuring Amyl and the Sniffers

Supported by Public Figures

Presented by Fed Square, City of Melbourne & Double J

Friday, November 14th (7:30pm-9:30pm)

Fed Square Main Stage, Melbourne, VIC