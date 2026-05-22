The Osbourne family has announced they are building an AI-powered digital version of the late Ozzy Osbourne that will be able to hold real-time conversations with fans.

Sharon and Jack Osbourne made the announcement at Licensing Expo 2026 in Las Vegas this week, per Rolling Stone, revealing a partnership with tech companies Hyperreal and Proto Hologram. The avatar — dubbed “Digital Ozzy” — will carry “the digital DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, voice, image [and] movement,” according to Jack.

“You can ask [the digital] Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice — and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said,” Sharon said at the event. “We’re going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back.”

Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott told Rolling Stone that the avatar runs on patented “Digital DNA” technology and operates in real time — not pre-recorded footage. Proto Hologram founder David Nussbaum added that both companies follow strict ethics around AI-generated likenesses.

“It can perform live, respond to audiences, and exist within interactive environments,” Scott said. “This isn’t pre-rendered content playing on a loop. It’s a living performance, built exclusively from authenticated source material: curated, consented, and controlled by the people closest to Ozzy.”

Digital Ozzy is set to appear in Proto Luma units — essentially life-sized interactive screens — across the UK and US later this year, with global expansion planned.

Sharon cited legacy as the driving force behind the project. “Elvis died 50 years ago, and everybody knows Elvis,” she said. “I just want that for Ozzy.”