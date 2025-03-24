Pop icon, survivor, and certified ‘00s vocal powerhouse Anastacia is returning to Australia in 2025 — and it’s the perfect excuse to dust off your cargo pants and belt “I’m Outta Love” like it’s 2001.

Anastacia’s ‘Not That Kind 25’ tour starts at The Forum in Melbourne on September 24th, before heading to the Coliseum Theatre in Western Sydney on September 26th, the Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on September 27th, before a final show at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on September 29th.

Known for her powerhouse vocals, orange-lensed sunnies, and genre-bending mix of pop, soul and rock, Anastacia became a global star in the early 2000s thanks to hits like “Left Outside Alone”, “Sick and Tired”, “Paid My Dues”, and “Not That Kind”. Her voice — raspy, raw, and unmistakable — helped her stand out in a crowded era of pop princesses.

But beyond the hits, Anastacia’s story is one of resilience. She’s publicly spoken about her long battle with Crohn’s Disease, and has survived breast cancer not once, but twice. A genuine fighter, she’s continued to release music and tour internationally, maintaining a loyal fanbase across Europe and Australia — where she’s charted multiple Top 10 albums and singles.

It comes after she dropped hints that an Aussie tour was on the way last year.

“I have my tour sold out for all of Europe and the UK and then I have some festival gigs, but I am just working on where I’m going to be in September, October next year,” she told Today a few months back.

“I’m just thinking Australian will be nice around then, when the weather is just a little bit better, a little bit warmer.”

Her last visit Down Under saw fans packing venues to sing along to the classics, and this new tour promises more of the same energy — a celebration of an artist who never stopped pushing through.

Pre-sale registrations for Anastacia’s highly anticipated Australian tour will begin with the TEG Live pre-sale on Friday, March 28th at 12pm (local time). General public tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 31st at 1pm (local time).

In the meantime: yes, “Not That Kind” absolutely still slaps.

Anastacia – ‘NTK25’ Australian Tour



Wednesday 24th September 2025 – Melbourne, The Forum

Friday 26th September 2025 – Western Sydney, Coliseum Theatre

Saturday 27th September 2025 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday 29th September 2025 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

TEG Live Pre-sale: Friday 28th March at 12pm (local time)

General Public On-sale: Monday 31st March at 1pm (local time)