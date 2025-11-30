Florida alt-rock icons Anberlin have added two new headlines shows to their upcoming Australian visit, complementing their slot at An Emo Extravaganza.

The inaugural An Emo Extravaganza, presented by Destroy All Lines, will see Anberlin play in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in February, alongside the likes of Cartel, Hot Chelle Rae, Broadside, and This Wild Life. Club DJs from AM//PM and Taking Back Saturday will support all shows.

To make the events even more special, each band on the bill will play one of the most popular albums in full (excluding Broadside), including Anberlin’s Never Take Friendship Personal (2005), Cartel’s Chroma (2005), Hot Chelle Rae’s Whatever (2011), and This Wild Life’s Clouded (2014).

Celebrating 20 years of the album, Anberlin will also play at Adelaide’s The Gov and Perth’s Astor Theatre with new shows set for Monday, February 23rd and Wednesday, February 25th, respectively.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Thursday, December 4th, with earlybird tickets available from 9am (local) on Wednesday, December 3rd — see here for details.

For more than two decades, Anberlin have remained a formidable force in the alt-rock world, boasting a wildly devoted fanbase who’ve come to rely on the cathartic power of their music. They recently released Nevertake, a reimagined version of their beloved 2005 record.

They’re now entering a new chapter, with Matty Mullins (Memphis May Fire) stepping in as live vocalist. Fans can expect a rare and nostalgic set that bridges the past and the present.

They’ll be joined in Adelaide and Perth by Broadside, who are making their long awaited Australian debut in 2026. Drawing influence from The Killers, AFI, Kings of Leon, and Taking Back Sunday, their evolution has been nothing short of remarkable, taking them from underground favourites to genre staples.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

ANBERLIN AUSTRALIA 2026

An Emo Extravanganza – Sunday, February 22nd (18+)

PICA, Melbourne VIC

Monday, February 23rd (NEW SHOW)

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, February 25th (NEW SHOW)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

An Emo Extravanganza – Saturday, February 28th (18+)

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

An Emo Extravanganza – Sunday, March 1st (18+)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD