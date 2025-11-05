A new emo event, complete with a stacked international lineup, will debut in Australia next year.

As reported by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Destroy All Lines has announced An Emo Extravaganza, which will travel throughout the country.

Headlining the February 2026 shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane are Florida alt rockers Anberlin, who will be supported by a lineup that includes Cartel, Hot Chelle Rae, Broadside, and This Wild Life.

Club DJs from AM//PM and Taking Back Saturday will support all shows.

“Australia! You know Anberlin wouldn’t wait too long to return to our home away from home to headline the 2026 An Emo Extravaganza,” Anberlin said.

“Furthermore, we’re excited to be heading back with our good friends Cartel and This Wild Life as well as Hot Chelle Rae and Broadside! Don’t sleep on this one. See you in February!”

To make the inugural events even more special, excluding Broadside, each band on the bill will play one of the most popular albums in full – Anberlin (2005’s Never Take Friendship Personal), Cartel (2005’s Chroma), Hot Chelle Rae (2011’s Whatever), This Wild Life (2014’s Clouded).

“We’ve been working on this for a while and are so incredibly proud and happy with how it turned out,” Destroy All Lines told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“We grew up listening to these artists, and to bring all the anniversary album plays together on one bill is really exciting. It has a very nostalgic feeling that we all love to chase.”

Early bird tickets go on sale from 9am local time on Tuesday, November 11th, before general public tickets can be bought from 9am local time on Thursday, November 13th.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

An Emo Extravaganza

Sunday, February 22nd

PICA, Melbourne

Saturday, February 28th

Roundhouse, Sydney

Sunday, March 1st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane