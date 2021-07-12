Andy Williams, the former drummer for Christian rock act Casting Crowns, has died following a motorcycle accident. He was 49.

Andy Williams death was confirmed in a statement shared via Casting Crowns Instagram account. “Early this morning, around 1:00am, Andy Williams went to be with Jesus,” the statement read. “He fought a great fight, but the injuries that he suffered took a toll on his physical body.”

The statement continued, “You prayed along with us that Andy would be healed. You prayed along with us that Andy would wake up. You prayed along with us that God would perform a miracle. While we mourn that Andy isn’t here with us, and that we didn’t get to witness the miracle we longed for here on earth, all of our prayers were answered.

“He is healed, he is awake and we believe that he is more alive today than he has ever been. We hold fast to Paul’s words that we look not to the things that are seen, but to those things that are unseen, for they are eternal. We celebrate that Andy is in the arms of his Savior and we are grateful for the memories and laughter that Andy brought to all who knew him.”

Andy Williams performed with Casting Crowns from 2001 to 2009. “We can’t thank you enough for your prayers, support, and unending love,” the band added. “You have walked with us through this very difficult journey and we felt you there the entire way. We love you so much and we thank you for the support.”

Casting Crowns first revealed that Williams was involved in an accident on June 27th, taking to Instagram to write. “Our friend & former drummer, Andy Williams, was in a motorcycle accident this morning and really need your prayers!”

Williams is survived by his wife and children.