AC/DC’S Angus Young has recalled the wild time Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler pulled a knife on his brother Malcolm.

Speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast (via Ultimate Guitar), Young revealed the infamous encounter occurred while the two bands were touring together in the 1970s.

“The thing with Geezer Butler, I think they were drinking one night and I think Geezer had some knife or something, and he flashed it at Malcolm,” he began.

He continued: “Malcolm took it off – there’s a trick of getting knives away from people, so Malcolm immediately did that and he said, ‘What are you gonna do now?’

“So it was just the case of that. Malcolm, he woke up the next day, felt bad about it, because we were touring with them, and he thought, ‘I better go and say sorry about the night before,'” he said.

Young went on to reveal that Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne had a characteristically amusing response to the incident.

“[When Malcolm] went there he bumped into Ozzy and Ozzy [said], ‘What are you doing here?’.

“And Mal said, ‘I had a bit of a run with Geezer and his knife…’ And Ozzy said, ‘Him and that fucking knife; don’t apologise to him, Mal, tell him to fuck off!’ [Laughs]”

In other news, Young recently revealed the AC/DC song he most regrets recording is High Voltage‘s ‘Love Song’.

“On our first album, ‘High Voltage’, we did a love song called ‘Love Song’. That was very different for us,” he told Vulture.

“I didn’t know if we were trying to parody love songs of the time, because Bon [Scott, the band’s then-vocalist] wrote the lyrics. I don’t even remember what the words are,” he said.

“I remember that song because the guy who worked for us at our record label told us that’s what was on the local radio at the time – very soft music. His thought we should release that song, because it’ll probably get some airplay. I remember thinking, ‘Who in their right mind would want this to go out?’”

