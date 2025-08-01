Progressive metal outfit Animals as Leaders have called off an upcoming tour of Australia just a month out from the first show.

Animals as Leaders were scheduled to celebrate their 2014 album, The Joy of Motion with performances in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth from September 12th-21st, playing the entire LP which features hit songs such as “Kascade”, “The Woven Web” and “Physical Education”.

To our fans in Mexico, South America, and Australia,

We have some unfortunate news. We’re going to have to cancel our upcoming tour dates. Matt sustained a serious arm injury that requires surgery, and there’s no way we can perform without him.

Rather than leave things up in the air, we’re calling it now and putting our full focus into writing the next Animals As Leaders album. New material is already in the works, and we’ll have more to share soon.

We know this news sucks – especially for those of you who’ve been waiting a long time to see us live. Canceling isn’t something we take lightly. Thank you for sticking with us. We’ll make it back to your cities with new music and a set that hits even harder.

Respect,

Animals As Leaders.