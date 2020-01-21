Following up from her previous singles ‘You’ and ‘Nobody Knows Us’, Anna Cordell returns with the third taste of her forthcoming record, Tried So Hard.

“It’s asking for love in the face of different ways of seeing the world” says Anna, explaining the writing process behind Tried So Hard – a song that grapples with the insecurities so many of us have in understanding our capacity to love and be loved.

Nobody Knows Us is the long-awaited full-length debut from Anna Cordell, set for release on February 14th. A collection of darkly intimate and poetic songs, this is a record that draws you in closely, branded with a powerful emotional depth that is worn proudly on its sleeve.

Following up from a run of solo performances last year, Anna Cordell has today announced an East Coast tour in support of Nobody Knows Us, where she will be joined by her band.

After taking an almost decade long hiatus from music-making – a period in which she became a mother to five children and began working on her now thriving clothing label – Anna is now making her return to music, set to release her first full-length record ‘Nobody Knows Us’ on Valentine’s Day 2020.

‘Tried So Hard’ is a sunlit, dreamlike melody, which jaunts along with a raw sense of tactility and fragility. Awash with faint guitars that dance along like wisps in the wind, Cordell has found her voice amongst the weightless and the wordly, and the finished product is something simply delightful to indulge in.

Listen to ‘Tried So Hard’ by Anna Cordell below.

Anna Cordell Tour Dates 2020

Saturday, 15 Feb, Major Toms, Kyneton VIC

w/ special guest Coda Chroma

More Info

Sunday, 23 Feb, Howler, Melbourne VIC

w/ special guest Leah Senior

* 1 pm afternoon show,

Tickets Here

Saturday, 29 Feb, Golden Age, Sydney NSW

w/ special guest Ainsley Farrel

More Info

Friday, March 27, Meeniyan Hall, Meeniyan VIC

Supporting Seeker Lover Keeper

SOLD OUT

More Info

Saturday, March 28, Anglesea Memorial Hall, Anglesea VIC

Supporting Seeker Lover Keeper

Tickets Here

More Info

Sunday, 29 March, The Capital, Bendigo VIC

Supporting Seeker Lover Keeper

Tickets Here