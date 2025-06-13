Anna Lunoe is back with a remix party for her debut album Pearl.

The Australian DJ, producer and vocalist will drop Pearl (Remixes) on Friday, June 20th, following the deluxe edition release of Pearl last month.

Leading the pack is longtime collaborator and Night Bass founder AC Slater, who gives “Polite (feat. Shanique Marie)” a tougher, bass-heavy edge. It’s a personal standout for Slater, who called it an “instant fav.” Lunoe adds: “Crazy seeing insane reactions at his gigs on this mix!”

Also on board is Naarm/Melbourne-based producer and DJ IsGwan, who takes on “Girl“, Lunoe’s collab with pop trailblazer and former Spice Girl Melanie C. The result is a euphoric, high-octane flip that Lunoe calls a “power move” from a “young star in the bass scene.”

The remix lineup also features Bryson Hill, CC:DISCO!, FOURA, Motez, and more.

Originally released in May, Pearl explored Lunoe’s fascination with movement — a sonic trip through techno, garage, bass, rave and indie dance, rooted in emotional catharsis.

“When I started out in dance music as a local DJ, my dream was to fill dance floors and pay my rent,” Lunoe shared. “As my career expanded and the industry changed and I got thrown into new challenge after new challenge, I always felt like my artist voice had to be secondary to my DJ needs. So in a way this marks a kinda colossal shift in perspective on my career to date, putting my artistry at the front in a way I never have before.”

Based in LA but born in Sydney, Lunoe has worked with names like Chris Lake, Flume, and Skrillex, and remains a boundary-pusher in the global club scene.

Anna Lunoe’s “Polite (feat. Shanique Marie) (AC Slater Remix)” and “Girl (IsGwan Remix)” is out now. Pearl (Remixes) is out Friday, June 20th via NLV Records. Pre-save/pre-order here.