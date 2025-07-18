Anonymous UK rock outfit PRESIDENT are capping off a breakout year with the announcement of their debut EP, King of Terrors, out September 26.

The band says the EP explores themes of darkness, religion, life and death — with the title itself referencing a biblical name for death.

“These are chapters drawn from the shadows we tend to sidestep— because facing them demands more than most are willing to give,” said the band.

“PRESIDENT began as an attempt to confront the uncomfortable. To watch others embrace that confrontation has been quietly profound,” they added. ‘There is still work to be done. We press forward’

They first made waves after an unsettling, theatrical performance at Download Festival in June, blending crushing riffs with experimental electronic textures — all while performing in eerie, skin-crawling masks.

Since then, they’ve gained momentum with two viral singles, “Fearless” and “In the Name of the Father”, which together have racked up more than 10 million streams on Spotify. Their cinematic music videos mirror the band’s balance of precision and chaos.

To celebrate the EP news, PRESIDENT have dropped a third single, “Rage”. Leaning deeper into their electronic side, the track begins with warped synths and looped vocals before snapping into a distorted rock breakdown.

Its lyrics — “And I’ll keep calling your name out / But I don’t hear if you make a sound / Will you hold me when I’m in the ground?” — draw influence from Dylan Thomas’ haunting poem Do not go gentle into that good night, pairing defiance with grief.

PRESIDENT will also join British heavyweights Architects on their Australian tour this December, with shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

PRESIDENT’S “RAGE” is out now.

Architects 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests House of Protection & PRESIDENT

Presented by Live Nation

Mastercard pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 16th (11am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Friday, July 18th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 21st (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

All shows all ages

Thursday, December 11th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 14th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD