How do you say “fuck off” to your rival without saying “fuck off?” Anthony Albanese knows.

On the eve of the federal election, the prime minister visited Nova 100’s Jase and Lauren for a last-dash pitch to listeners. And a crafty slapdown to LNP leader Peter Dutton.

Matters got a little spicy when the Labor leader was invited to select a song, a “banger.”

“There’s no better sing along than ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ by The Angels,” Albanese remarked. “And almost every one of your listeners just got the joke,” he continued.

For those who weren’t born when The Angels unleashed the rock classic in 1976, or visited a pub ever since, the joke isn’t simply contained in the title. Somewhere, somehow, the song evolved with Australian audiences, who’ve turned the chorus into a call-and-respond. Every time the song is played, tradition requires fans to roar “no way, get fucked, fuck off”.

“You know,” Albanese continued, “it’s obvious who it’s dedicated to.”

Albanese’s ALP is seeking a second stint in charge.

In a shout-out to the music community, Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts and Leader of the House, has pledged investment “of $25 million over the next two years to extend the successful Revive Live program, providing critical support for Australia’s live music venues and festivals,” should the Albanese Labor Government retain power.

“Our Government believes that artists are real workers with real careers,” Burke added. “They make a substantial cultural and economic contribution to our country. They deserve a government that backs them with world-class training organisations.”

The LNP entered the election cycle without a music policy, and hasn’t presented one to-date.

At their peak, The Angels were the quintessential Aussie pub-rock band; a group blessed with an arsenal of explosive songs and — with Bernard “Doc” Neeson at the mic — one of the most charismatic frontmen in rock.

The Angels were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1998. A year later, Neeson suffered a severe spinal injury. He passed in 2014 following a years-long battle with brain cancer, aged 67.

The Angels came in at No. 45 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s list of 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time, published in 2021. Screaming Jets vocalist Dave Gleeson fronted the band until 2023, when he was replaced by Mick Norton. Gigs are are booked for July and August.