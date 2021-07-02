What is one thing that has helped keep you going during this global pandemic?

Probably the ongoing support from fans and listeners everywhere. Whether it be something as simple as a nice comment or message about one of my songs, or a really loving and attentive crowd at a show, it always helps lift my spirit and motivation.



Take us through how you developed your music style?

Over the years I’ve experimented with a few different takes on indie guitar pop as well as alternative folk music, and as my list of influences and songs I would refer back to expanded, I gradually took more and more tiny pieces of music that I love and have turned it into what it is now.



What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

Probably the nostalgic sparkliness as heard in my song ‘Twelve Again’. I definitely intend on incorporating that into more of my new music.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

My most recent single ‘Daily Meditation’ is based on imaginary love and daydreaming about being in a special relationship with a special someone when in reality, things haven’t been anywhere near that.

It started off with that first verse and it kinda just sat in my notes for a while as I didn’t know what to do with it. And then one afternoon I just had that surge of motivation you get once in a blue moon, picked up my guitar, and just wrote the rest of the song.



What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

• Friendliness to be able to grow a nice big network of people around you and build connections

• Authenticity

• Patience

• Determination

• Commitment

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

I simply love it and everything it comes with. Being able to create something I love and then sharing for other people to love is such a treat. Creating in general has been my favourite thing to do since I was little and now I use that creativity with music.



What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

I have my first ever tour coming up in September which I’m super keen for. It’ll be my first taste of what tour life is like and I’ll be bringing my band along as well who are my best friends, and that’s one of the main reasons why it’s so exciting.



If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

My main songs as of late have been ‘Blouse’ by Clairo, ‘Motion Sickness’ by Phoebe Bridgers, ‘What Once Was’ by Her’s, and ‘Latchkey’ by Memorial.



What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

I fucking love medieval/fantasy role playing video games e.g. Skyrim, Fable. Currently playing The Witcher 3 at the moment lol.



What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It really means a lot. It’s really cool to see my music being shared around and being noticed like this. It reminds me how lucky I am to be doing this and that progress is being made even when it doesn’t feel like it. So I’m very very grateful, thank you Apple Music!

Listen to ‘Daily Meditation’ by Aodhan: