Arctic Monkeys are set to raffle off Alex Turner’s iconic black Fender Stratocaster in an attempt to raise money for independent music venues that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Proceeds from the sale are set to benefit The Leadmill, a small, independent venue in the band’s hometown of Sheffield, UK.

“Since closing their doors back in March, The Leadmill has had to work to reschedule or cancel over 120 events,” the band wrote on its Crowdfunder page. “With no clear opening date on the horizon, the future of this legendary Sheffield venue and the dedicated staff who run it, is now uncertain.”

Thankfully, this isn’t a highest bidder affair, but a raffle. Entry starts at 5 quid and everyone who enters will get access to an exclusive video of the band’s 2006 performance at Reading Festival. The performance will be invite only and will be shown at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 26th August 2020. The performance features the Strat in action.

The guitar was wielded by Turner for many of the Arctic Monkey’s early performances at The Leadmill. It’s a sentimental, historical bit of AM memorabilia.

Thus far, the fundraiser has raised a substantial £38,335.

In other news, yesterday, the Morrison government finally unveiled details of it’s $75 million fund to help “reactivate” the arts and entertainment sector.

The government launched round one of its Live Music Australia program — set to support venues as live music slowly and steadily makes its long-awaited return.

The arts minister Paul Fletcher has published guidelines for the $75 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, part of the federal government’s quarter- billion dollar COVID-19 Creative Economy Support Package for the creative economy, announced June 25 following months of negotiations on a bailout with the music industry.

“We’re moving ahead with our $250 million Jobmaker plan for Australia’s creative economy,” Fletcher tweeted Tuesday.

The RISE fund is meant to supply seed funding to arts organisations, companies and promoters to fund new shows with grants of between $75,000 and $2 million made available.