Arctic Monkeys are set to release a new live album recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall to raise money for War Child UK during COVID-19.

The announcement was made by Domino today, October 28th. All proceeds from the album will go to War Child UK to help fill what could be up to a £2 million deficit they are facing in 2021, caused by the devastating impact of COVID-19 on their fundraising. These funds are urgently needed to support those who are worst hit by the virus.

The band released a statement about the album: “On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.

The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK.”

The show came right at the start of the band’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ tour in 2018. They played classic tracks from all six of their studio albums, including ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ from AM and ‘Brianstorm’ from Favourite Worst Nightmare.

War Child UK is a specialist charity for children affected by conflict. They aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery – keeping them safe, helping them learn and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for the future.

Right now, the basic rights of children in war zones are hitting an all-time low – they need help now more than ever. Cramped conditions in refugee camps and displaced communities facilitate the spread of COVID-19, and the financial impacts on families with no safety net will mean millions could starve to death as the virus limits access to vital resources.

Check out the trailer for ‘Arctic Monkeys Live At The Royal Albert Hall’: