ARIA has picked the first ten artists for ARIA Collab, a program designed to launch Aussie talent onto the global stage through big-name international collaborations.

These artists will step into week-long studio sessions with Grammy-nominated producers Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, BTS) and WondaGurl (Rihanna, Travis Scott, Drake).

Artists include Baker Boy, Becca Hatch, ONEFOUR, CHAII, ASHWARYA, and more.

Supported by Music Australia, with The Association of Artist Managers (AAM) as a key industry partner, the program brings together some of the most exciting names in Australian music with global hitmakers.

WondaGurl said: “I’ve always been drawn to artists who bring something fresh and unexpected to music, and Australia has such an incredible pool of talent. Going through the selection process was tough because there was so much creativity to choose from, but I’m excited to finally connect with these artists in-person and bring our ideas to life. I know we’re about to create something really special together!”

Tommy Brown said: “I’ve been all around the world, but Australia is one of my favourite places I’ve been to. I’m beyond excited to be back and to meet all the amazing talent. It wasn’t easy narrowing it down to five artists, but I’m honoured that I was given the opportunity to listen to some exceptional talent.”

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd highlighted the program’s impact:

“ARIA Collab is about creating moments that shift careers. These artists aren’t just heading into the studio, they’re stepping into a global conversation. Working with producers like Tommy Brown and WondaGurl gives them a rare opportunity to craft music that will resonate far beyond Australia’s borders.

“The calibre of entrants was incredibly high for these rounds, throughout the judging process I have heard consistent feedback from the panel and collaborators that we are creating world-class – and world-ready – music in Australia. Congratulations to everyone involved!”

The selected artists:

WondaGurl – Bakehouse Studios, Melbourne (March 3-7)

Baker Boy (Universal Music)

Becca Hatch (Sony)

GOLD FANG (NLV Records)

PANIA (Warner)

ONEFOUR (ONEFOUR Records)

Tommy Brown – Forbes Street Studios, Sydney (March 31-April 4)