Ariana Grande and seven co-writers are being accused of plagiarising her Grammy-nominated hit ‘7 Rings.’ According to a lawsuit filed last Friday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the song ‘7 Rings’ “is a forgery – plagiarised from plaintiff Josh Stone, who wrote, recorded and published the nearly identical original work ‘You Need It, I Got It’… approximately two years earlier.” It is indeed a wild claim, which names Ariana Grande and seven other writers as defendants, along with multiple publishing companies who are involved with the song, including top dog Universal Music Group.

Grande is up for five awards at the January 26th Grammys, including record of the year for ‘7 Rings.’

According to the lawsuit, a “comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement and narrative context — by musicology experts or everyday listeners alike — demonstrates clearly and convincingly that 7 RINGS copied I GOT IT.” The suit says the songs are clearly similar. “Literally, every single one of the 39 respective notes of 7 RINGS is identical with the 39 notes of I GOT IT from a metrical placement perspective,” it says. Here are the videos accompanying each song, tell us if you think they sound the same.

Released January 2019, ‘7 Rings’ uses the melody of ‘My Favorite Things’ by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II from The Sound of Music. The cut has 10 credited songwriters, including the Broadway duo and Grande.

The suit alleges that during a meeting with Universal Music Group in June 2017, Josh Stone played several tracks, including ‘I Got It.’ Stone says that one of the defendants, Thomas Lee Brown, is a music producer who worked with Grande on at least five studio albums and was at the meeting. The suit quotes Brown as telling Stone, he “enjoyed I Got It very much and was interested in exploring opportunities to work together.” Instead, the suit says, Brown simply took “I Got It” to Grande and the other defendants and repackaged it into the hit.

This isn’t the first time that Grande has been accused of plagiarism, with the rapper Princess Nokia claiming that the song steals the flows of her rap ‘Mine’ from her 1992 mixtape.

Watch Princess Nokia compare ‘Mine’ to ‘7 Rings’ below.