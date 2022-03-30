Yesterday, Australian festival Yours & Owls shared the devastating news that they’ve been forced to cancel the event due to flooding and extreme weather.

Peking Duk, Hilltop Hoods, Violent Soho, Budjerah, Benee, Ruby Fields, Hope D and The Terrys were among some of the many bands scheduled to play at the festival.

“With total exhaustion and sadness, we announce the cancellation of Yours and Owls 2022 due to flooding,” organisers said in a statement regarding the two-day event yesterday afternoon.

“With the amount of water that has landed on Stuart Park in the past few weeks, the flash flooding we experienced in The Gong over the weekend and the forecast for the rest of this week, we simply cannot safely execute this year’s event,” they added.

The news is particularly devastating considering the east coast of Australia, and particularly Wollongong, where the festival was meant to be held, have been facing extreme floods recently.

The festival was scheduled for this Saturday April 2nd and Sunday April 3rd, and ticket holders will receive a full refund. The festival’s cancellation follows the cancellation of their New Year’s Eve event, which was impacted by COVID.

Some of the festival acts have shared their disappointment about the cancellation, as well as sympathetic messages to festival workers and Australians who live in the area.

First the pandemic, now are floods. Yours & Owls in Wollongong has been cancelled this weekend. We are so fucking sorry to everyone like us who was looking forward to playing, attending and having fun as much as we were. Go fuck yourself El Nina 📸 Aiesha Hanson pic.twitter.com/QZza8li7fm — peking duk (@pekingduk) March 29, 2022

Was going to be our first show back in over two years. 😢 https://t.co/J5lhWWwksp — Hilltop Hoods (@hilltophoods) March 29, 2022

