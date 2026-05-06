Irish power pop trio Ash are finally returning to Australia.

The group will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album 1977 by performing it on full on tour. Released in 1996, the album’s title references both the decade the band members were born in and the year Star Wars first hit cinemas.

The tour will kick off at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on September 4th, followed by Fremantle’s Freo.Social on September 5th, Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on September 8th, Brisbane’s the Tivoli on September 10th, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on September 11th, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on September 12th.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (local) on Friday, May 15th, following a presale from 10am (local) on Wednesday, May 13th – sign up here.

1977 has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide and was written, recorded and released when most of Ash were still only 19.

A cinematic punk-pop soundtrack to binge drinking, chasing girls, youth, and frustrated adolescent idealism, the album fused power pop, glam rock, post-grunge and Britpop into a loud, melodic and exuberant sound.

It struck a chord with the hearts, minds and hormones of a generation of like-minded teens, delivering a run of singles including “Girl From Mars”, “Kung Fu”, “Angel Interceptor”, Goldfinger”, and “Oh Yeah”, all of which reached the UK Top 20 and helped cement Ash’s reputation.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

ASH AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Friday, September 4th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

Saturday, September 5th

Fre.Social, Fremantle WA

Tuesday, September 8th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Thursday, September 10th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, September 11th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, September 12th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW