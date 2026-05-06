Irish power pop trio Ash are finally returning to Australia.
The group will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album 1977 by performing it on full on tour. Released in 1996, the album’s title references both the decade the band members were born in and the year Star Wars first hit cinemas.
The tour will kick off at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on September 4th, followed by Fremantle’s Freo.Social on September 5th, Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on September 8th, Brisbane’s the Tivoli on September 10th, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on September 11th, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on September 12th.
Tickets will go on sale at 10am (local) on Friday, May 15th, following a presale from 10am (local) on Wednesday, May 13th – sign up here.
1977 has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide and was written, recorded and released when most of Ash were still only 19.
A cinematic punk-pop soundtrack to binge drinking, chasing girls, youth, and frustrated adolescent idealism, the album fused power pop, glam rock, post-grunge and Britpop into a loud, melodic and exuberant sound.
It struck a chord with the hearts, minds and hormones of a generation of like-minded teens, delivering a run of singles including “Girl From Mars”, “Kung Fu”, “Angel Interceptor”, Goldfinger”, and “Oh Yeah”, all of which reached the UK Top 20 and helped cement Ash’s reputation.
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For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
ASH AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026
Friday, September 4th
Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA
Saturday, September 5th
Fre.Social, Fremantle WA
Tuesday, September 8th
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA
Thursday, September 10th
The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
Friday, September 11th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, September 12th
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW