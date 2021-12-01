More families of the victims killed in the Astroworld festival tragedy have reportedly refused Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their funeral expenses.

It comes following the news that the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim in the Astroworld tragedy, would not accept Travis Scott’s offer to cover their son’s funeral expenses.

According to a recent report from Rolling Stone,of the 10 people who died during the festival, representatives for four of the families revealed that they had rejected Scott’s offer alongside the Blount family’s refusal.

According to the publication, “Philip Corboy, the attorney for the families of 21-year-old friends Jacob Jurinek and Franco Patino, Tony Buzbee, who represents the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta, and Richard Mithoff, attorney for the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert, all described Scott’s offer as an attempt to lessen public pressure rather than a genuine display of remorse.”

“It was not an offer [the Hilgerts] were going to seriously consider,” Mithoff, the attorney for the Hilgert family said.

“Of all the things this case is about, that’s the least of any concern. This family is set on making change and ensuring this never happens at a concert again. I find offering to pay for funerals frankly demeaning and really inappropriate to the magnitude of the tragedy that unfolded.”

Buzbee, attorney for Acosta family added, “It’s bullshit. If you gave a shit about these families, you wouldn’t have to put out a press release for everyone to see saying he’s willing to pay for a funeral.

“Let the families grieve and shut up, that’s it. When something like this happens, there’s not a whole lot someone like Travis Scott could do to assuage their pain,” Buzbee continued.

“He says he feels sorry for them but he’s quick to say it wasn’t his fault. He’s no different than any defendant pointing fingers to someone else. They don’t want funeral expenses from him. Whatever we get from him we’re going to get through the court system.”

