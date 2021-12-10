Just when you thought the Astroworld tragedy couldn’t get any worse, Travis Scott has shifted blame from himself in a recent interview – and families of the victims are rightfully angry.

The backlash against the rapper came in fast following an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God, in which Travis said he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” in the aftermath of the fatal Astroworld event.

Families of those who lost their lives at the event were evidently shocked at Scott’s choice to do an interview following the unfathomable losses of loved ones, with attorney Tony Buzbee — who’s representing the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta — telling TMZ said he believes Scott’s interview did more harm than good.

“Axel Acosta and the many others killed or injured are the victims,” he said.

“Travis Scott, his entourage, handlers, promoters, managers, hangers on and everyone else who enable him are the problem. Everything that Travis Scott has done or said since ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at his concert has been lawyer driven and calculated to shift blame from him to someone else.”

During the 51-miniute interview, Travis told Charlamagne tha God, “I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean.”

“It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Charlamagne tha God didn’t hold back from the tough questions, asking Scott to explain his “intention” for even doing the interview at one point.

“I don’t personally have an intention, I just feel like something happened and I feel like it’s just, I needed a way to kinda like communicate, you know?” he answered.

“One, families are grieving. There’s fans that experienced something, there’s fans that came to the show. I’ve always been that person to always see things through with the people that share experiences with me. … I’ve been trying to just really figure things out.”

Watch Travis Scott’s full interview with Charlamagne tha God: