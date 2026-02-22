At the Gates have released their first song since the tragic death of Tomas Lindberg.

The band’s former frontman passed away in September last year at the age of 52.

The band confirmed his passing on social media at the time, stating that despite intensive medical efforts after complications from surgery, Lindberg’s life could not be saved.

“Tomas — You were an inspiration to us all. A true friend, both compassionate & sympathetic. You will always be remembered for your generosity and your creative spirit. You will be eternally missed. Forever in our hearts,” the band wrote in their tribute.

At the Gates’ new single, “The Fever mask”, previews their new album, The Ghost of a Future Dead, which was Lindberg’s final record with the band.

Watch the accompanying music video for “The Fever Mask”, which doubles as an emotional tribute to Lindberg, below.

The album was written and recorded two years before Lindberg went public with his diagnosis of adenoid cystic carcinoma, a form of oral cancer.

“We are proud to finally share some news about our eighth studio album, The Ghost of a Future Dead,” the band shared in a statement. “The album will be released on April 24th, 2026 — more than two years after it was completed in the studio.

“As you all know, Tomas Lindberg passed away last year due to complications from his cancer treatment. Over the past few years, we worked closely with Tomas, discussing and refining every detail to ensure nothing was left to chance.

“In accordance with Tomas’ wishes; including the album title, sound mix, track order, artwork, and overall presentation, The Ghost of a Future Dead remains true to form. It combines the ferocious energy and hard-hitting powerful melodies that is the essence of At the Gates. This album is Tomas’ legacy.”

At the Gates’ “The Fever Mask” is out now. The Ghost of a Future Dead is out April 24th.