August Burns Red are set to light the stage in Australia and New Zealand this September and October, announcing the ‘Season of Surrender Tour’ with special guests Bloom and I Promised the World.

The tour will kick off in Perth on Sunday, September 27th, before heading through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle, then crossing to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland.

It marks August Burns Red’s first Australian headline tour in seven years, and first New Zealand shows in over a decade, and comes in support of their upcoming tenth studio album, Season of Surrender, due out June 5th.

Tickets are on sale now here.

“We are so excited to headline Australia for the first time in 7 years and return to New Zealand after a decade,” the band said. “We are bringing two of the best up and coming acts in metalcore today to make this a can’t miss show.“

August Burns Red further added that the Australia tour will be the first place to celebrate their new record. “We hope to see you all soon!”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Formed in Pennsylvania, August Burns Red have built a global following over two decades, with multiple Billboard Top 200 entries, more than 600 million streams and two Grammy Award nominations.

Known for their high-intensity live shows, the band last toured Australia in 2023, supporting Polaris, earning strong reviews for their “career-spanning” sets.

Australian act Bloom joins the tour fresh off a string of headline shows, continuing to build momentum with their melodic hardcore sound. Meanwhile, I Promised the World will make their Australian debut, bringing a blend of screamo, emo and post-hardcore influenced by personal storytelling and recent releases.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

AUGUST BURNS RED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Sunday, September 27th (18+)

Freo Social, Perth WA

Tuesday, September 29th (Licensed All Ages)

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, October 1st (18+)

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday, October 2nd (Licensed All Ages)

Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Saturday, October 3rd (18+)

King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, October 4th (18+)

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, October 7th (18+)

San Fran, Wellington NZ*

*I Promised the World not performing

Thursday, October 8th (18+)

Powerstation, Auckland NZ*

*I Promised the World not performing