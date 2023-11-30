It’s that time of year again – Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Aussies came together on the final day of November for the annual event that celebrates this country’s music while raising urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis.

With that in mind, Tone Deaf trawled social media to see which music t-shirts the Aussie artists and music industry figures were sporting for the big day. Check out the tees Amy Shark, Gretta Ray, and many more wore below!

More information about Ausmusic T-Shirt Day can be found here.

@pekingduk

#ausmusictshirtday #ausmusic

Love Live Music?

Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

♬ Fall At Your Feet – triple j Like A Version – Peking Duk

@gordi_psa

Happy #ausmusictshirtday !!! #fyp #juliajacklin #supportact

♬ original sound – Gordi Music

@thecolliflowersband

If you have a Collie shirt, chuck her on and send us a photo! Appreciate your support legends ❤️❤️ #ausmusictshirtday #australianmusic #supportact #bandshirt #australianartist

♬ Let Me Go – The Colliflowers

Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
to Rolling Stone magazine
to Rolling Stone magazine