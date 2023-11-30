It’s that time of year again – Ausmusic T-Shirt Day!

Aussies came together on the final day of November for the annual event that celebrates this country’s music while raising urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis.

With that in mind, Tone Deaf trawled social media to see which music t-shirts the Aussie artists and music industry figures were sporting for the big day. Check out the tees Amy Shark, Gretta Ray, and many more wore below!

More information about Ausmusic T-Shirt Day can be found here.