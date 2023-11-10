It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas: we’re just a few weeks away from Ausmusic T-Shirt Day.

On Thursday, November 30th, Aussies will come together for the annual event that celebrates this country’s music while raising urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis.

Before the big day, some of Australia’s finest artists are going to do their bit to support the local live music and hospitality industries as part of Carlton & United Breweries’ (CUB) LIV LOUD 2023.

LIV LOUD will bring Cool Sounds, Boy & Bear, Hockey Dad, 360, and many, many more acts to around 40 venues across the country, from WA to Victoria, Alice Springs to Geelong. Each participating venue will receive a cash grant to host live events on off-peak days throughout the month.

Additionally, CUB will donate funds directly to music charity Support Act in December to further assist their important work delivering mental health programs and more across Australia.

To celebrate what’s going to be a big month for the Australian music industry, Tone Deaf caught up with some artists on the LIV LOUD lineup to find out who they’re repping for Ausmusic T-Shirt Day! But the important question remains: what are you wearing for this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day?

Tickets to LIV LOUD are available now via the official website. More information about Ausmusic T-Shirt Day can be found here.

Emma Volard

“I’m super thrilled to be a part of the LIV LOUD program for Ausmusic T-Shirt Day – what they are doing for the music industry in terms of mental health aid through Support Act, and funding is so valuable especially now while the music scene is putting itself back together.

“I’m going to be wearing my 30/70 ‘fluid motion’ long sleeve tee on Ausmusic T-Shirt Day. It’s one of my absolute favourite shirts and they’re one of my favourite collectives. The collective are full of generous, caring, and very talented artists/musicians who are paving the way in both music and social justice.”

Dave Hosking, Boy & Bear

“I’ll be wearing a Mimi Gilbert t-shirt! I’m a huge fan and went and saw her play a little while back at Low Bar in Sydney. I think she’s quite an amazing artist and can’t wait to see what she does next.”

360

“I’ll be wearing a tee by Drest, an up-and-coming artist I love that is supporting me on my regional tour. He’s dope and one that deserves heaps of attention.”

Clint Boge, The Butterfly Effect

“I bought this shirt when I went to see Northlane at The Tivoli in Brisbane last year. A great band, huge sound, and a killer stage and light show. Pyros, sparks, and CO2 cannons were the icing on the cake – if you get a chance to see them, DO IT!”

LIV LOUD 2023 Tour Dates

TOUCH SENSITIVE | SUN 12 NOV | BEACHCOMBER, TOUKLEY NSW | 18+

Visit beachcomberhotelandresort.com.au for further information

THE NEW NOW | SUN 12 NOV | WEMBLEY HOTEL, WEMBLEY WA | 18+

Free Entry | Visit thewembleyhotel.com.au for further information

ERIN MCKINNEY | SUN 12 NOV | WOODSIDE BEACH HOTEL, WOODSIDE VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit Woodside Beach Hotel – Facebook for further information

AUSMUSIC TRIVIA | TUE 14 NOV | BARWON CLUB, SOUTH GEELONG VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit barwonclub.com.au for further information

BAYANG | WED 15 NOV | BOTANY VIEW HOTEL, NEWTOWN NSW | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT | THU 16 NOV | BEER DELUXE, ALBURY NSW | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

SNEAKY TRAIN | THU 16 NOV | BOJANGLES SALOON & DINING ROOM, ALICE SPRINGS NT | 18+

Free Entry | Visit Bojangles Saloon & Dining – Facebook for further information

JEM PRYSE | SUN 19 NOV | BARWON HEADS HOTEL, BARWON HEADS VIC | 18+

Visit beerdeluxe.com.au for further information and tickets

PSYCHO FOX | SUN 19 NOV | THE BROOK BAR & BISTRO, ELLENBROOK WA | ALL AGES

Free Entry | Visit thebrookbarandbistro.com.au for further information

HANS FIANCE | SUN 19 NOV | THE HENLEY BROOK BAR & BISTRO, HENLEY BROOK WA| ALL AGES

Free Entry | Visit thehenleybrook.com.au for further information

KELI HOLIDAY | THU 23 NOV | BEACH ROAD HOTEL, BONDI NSW | 18+

Free Entry | Visit beachroadhotel.com.au for further information

360 | THU 23 NOV | BEER DELUXE, ALBURY NSW | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

BAKERS EDDY | THU 23 NOV | LEADBEATER, RICHMOND VIC | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

BOB BRISBANE DUO | SUN 26 NOV | THE ASHBY BAR & BISTRO, ASHBY WA | 18+

Visit theashbybarandbistro.com.au for further information

MONTY & THE THREAD | SUN 26 NOV | THE GATE BAR & BISTRO, SUCCESS WA | 18+

Visit thegatebarandbistro.com.au for further information

TANDRO DUO | SUN 26 NOV | THE LUCKY SHAG WATERFRONT BAR, PERTH WA | U18 ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT

Free Entry | Visit luckyshagbar.com.au for further information

CHRIS MURPHY | SUN 26 NOV | MULLALOO BEACH HOTEL, MULLALOO WA | 18+

Free Entry | Visit mullaloobeachhotel.com.au for further information

LUKE PARRY | SUN 26 NOV | SPORTS GARDEN HOTEL, LAUNCESTON TAS | 18+

Free Entry | Visit sportsgardenhotel.com.au for further information

HOT APPLE BAND | MON 27 NOV | NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB, NORTHCOTE VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit northcotesocialclub.com further information

AUSMUSIC TRIVIA NIGHT | WED 29 NOV | KINGS BEACH TAVERN, KINGS BEACH QLD | 18+

Visit kingsbeachtavern.com.au for further information

BLIGH | WED 29 NOV | MIAMI MARKETTA, MIAMI QLD | ALL AGES

Free Entry | Visit Miami Marketta – Facebook for further information

GARAGE NOISE | THU 30 NOV |BURDEKIN, DARLINGHURST NSW | 18+

Tickets available from eventbrite.com.au

YOU AM I | THU 30 NOV |CLEVELAND SANDS HOTEL, CLEVELAND SANDS | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

BANANAGUN | THU 30 NOV | HOTEL ESPLANADE, ST KILDA VIC | 18+

Visit hotelesplanade.com.au for further information

CROOKED COLOURS | THU 30 NOV |KINGS BEACH TAVERN, KINGS BEACH QLD | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

MATTY O’GORMAN | THU 30 NOV | | MOUNTAIN GOAT, RICHMOND VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit goatbeer.com.au for further information

MIDNIGHT ALIBI | THU 30 NOV | SODENS HOTEL, ALBURY NSW | 18+

Visit sodenshotel.com.au for further information

PACIFIC AVENUE | THU 30 NOV | TORQUAY HOTEL, TORQUAY VIC | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

TOUCH SENSITIVE | THU 30 NOV | WAVES, TOWRADGI NSW | 18+

Visit towradgibeachhotel.com.au/waves for further information