Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is returning this year, with ambassadors including Missy Higgins, Bernard Fanning, and Hoodoo Gurus.

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day has become a nationwide cultural moment, a day where music lovers across Australia wear their favourite band tee, snap a pic, and flood timelines with support for the artists and crews who make live music possible.

Every shirt worn and every dollar donated fuels Support Act, the music industry’s charity, and their vital programs. This includes crisis relief and mental health programs and services for musicians, managers, crew, and music workers.

This year, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will take place on Thursday, November 27th, 2025. The limited-edition collection will see ambassadors pair with leading visual artists to create collectible designs that reflect the depth and diversity of Australian music culture.

One of the headline collaborations is between The Kid LAROI and Gumbaynggirr woman and artist Aretha Brown, bringing together two emboldened First Nations talents for a one-off design that highlights the cultural influence of our First Nations peoples on Australia’s vibrant music industry.

Another highlight is Missy Higgin’s illustrated shirt, created from a photo reimagined into an artwork featuring her long-time bandmates celebrating a relationship that has seen their careers and lives flourish side-by-side for well over a decade.

Other ambassadors including The Kid LAROI, Jessica Mauboy, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Troy Cassar-Daley, Hilltop Hoods, as well as rising artists Lane Pittman, The Buoys, Party Dozen, C.O.F.F.I.N, and Floodlights.

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is also supported by founding partners triple j and ARIA, and supporting partners Mushroom Creative House, Love Police, and American Apparel.

Support Act CEO, Clive Miller, said: “This year, it feels like AMTD has exploded forward. Building on the incredible support from all parts of the music industry over many years, it has become a cultural moment, and we’re calling on the Australian public to join the momentum, to celebrate and to help fundraise for all the legends who show up for Ausmusic every single day, but who need our support when times are tough.”

The 2025 campaign marks a bold new creative chapter for Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, developed in partnership with Mushroom Creative House. Anchored in the ralling cry “Show Up for Ausmusic”, the campaign has been brought to life through creative that balances bold minimalism with movement, colour and dynamism.

Support Act Campaign Director – Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, Rachel Campbell said: “In shaping this year’s campaign, I knew we had to get to the heart of why Ausmusic T-Shirt Day matters. Australian music workers show up 365 days a year, and Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is our chance to show up for them, in recognition, in joy, and in celebration, so that Support Act can keep showing up when times get tough.

“For me, this campaign is about honouring that ecosystem of care: the network of people whose creativity, skill and resilience underpin our music culture. And I have to say, it’s been an absolute pleasure working with the Mushroom Creative House team to bring this vision to life.”