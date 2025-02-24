In Partnership with Lipton Ice Tea

2024 was the year of Brat Summer for our northern counterparts, and whilst delayed on our shores, Aussie festival-goers have taken the trend and spun it into something uniquely their own in 2025. Born from the carefree, rebellious energy of pop culture’s latest obsession, this Summer is about living loud, embracing fun, and revelling in the music-fuelled chaos of festival season. Nowhere was this more evident than at Laneway Festival 2025, where fans cooled off with an ice-cold Lipton Ice Tea and strutted their style at the Lipton Refresh Runway.

With a lineup stacked with international heavyweights and local legends—think Barry Can’t Swim and Australia’s own Skeggs —Laneway set the perfect stage for the Brat Summer movement to flourish. From micro-mini skirts and chunky boots to Y2K sunnies and unapologetic attitude, the crowd brought their A-game, proving that Aussies don’t just follow trends, they reinvent them.

The Gen Z Summer Philosophy

For young Aussies, summer isn’t just a season—it’s a state of mind. It’s about chasing the next big moment, from sun-drenched afternoons with mates to balmy festival nights where every set feels like the main event. Laneway’s electric atmosphere was a testament to this, with festival-goers embodying the ethos: be bold, be playful, and don’t take yourself too seriously.

With the likes of BICEP serving high-energy beats and Remy Wolf bringing her signature raw sound, the festival was a melting pot of sound and style. Fans showed up dressed to impress, channelling the effortless confidence of the artists they came to see. It wasn’t just about the music—it was about the experience, the vibes, and the ultimate flex: staying cool under the summer sun.

Beating the Heat, Brat-Style

Speaking of staying cool, nothing hit the spot quite like an ice-cold Lipton Ice Tea on a sweaty afternoon. Whether it was Peach, or the ever-refreshing Lemon, festival-goers were sipping, sharing, and soaking in the summer energy with every sip.

Enter the Lipton Refresh Runway, a standout activation that brought a high-fashion twist to festival hydration. Designed as a reprieve from the heat, it was part runway, part cool-down zone, and 100 per cent approved. Attendees strutted their stuff in the mist, showed off their festival fits, and recharged before diving back into the chaos of the mosh pit.

The Future of Summer in Australia

Laneway Festival 2025 proved that Aussie Brat Summer isn’t just a fleeting TikTok trend—it’s a movement, and Aussies are leading the charge. With the announcement of a Laneway Festival return in 2026 and the spirit of summer still in full swing, the only rule is to embrace the moment.

And if you need a little help keeping cool while doing it? You know what to reach for. Stay refreshed, stay bratty, and keep making summer your own—with a Lipton Ice Tea in hand.