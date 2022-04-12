Byron Bay DJ Daniel Webber has been found dead weeks after he was reported missing. His passing was confirmed by his mother.

Webber was aged 37 and no cause of death has been revealed.

Ms. Webber paid tribute to her son in a heartwrenching statement shared with Byron Shire News.

“He was loved by everyone. He never judged and took everyone at face value. If there was an upcoming DJ, he made it his mission to help them,” she said.

She added: “He had this beautiful gentle nature – even his exes still love him.”

Webber was a popular DJ who had a huge impact on the Byron Bay music scene. Fellow DJ Brad King honoured Webber in a touching Facebook post.

“R.I.P Daniel Webber. An absolute legend of a human who played a huge part in the underground music scene in Northern NSW,” he wrote.

“Webber helped me out a lot in my early days of DJing around Byron, hooking me up with many gigs including my first set at Rabbits Eat Lettuce.

“Super humble dude and was the life of the party. Going to miss you, man.”

Musician Louis Emile added: ‘He was my biggest inspiration when starting out on this journey and booked me for all of my first shows.

“Most of all he became one of my best friends, sharing so much joy along the way.

“In recent years our paths changed but the love will always be there.”

Another friend wrote, “I only saw him the other week, I just don’t want to believe it. He was just always there for us growing up, our rock.”

Webber went missing on Sunday the 27th of March. “Daniel Webber has been officially missing since last weekend !! As you can imagine friends and family are extremely worried at this stage,” his friend Ollie wrote on Facebook at the time.

For more on this topic, follow the Electronic Observer.