If you haven’t yet heard of the producer duo FNZ, perhaps it’s time you familiarize yourself. The Aussie boys are a force to be reckoned with in the recording world, only further proven by the fact that they’ve received credits on five tracks on Kanye West’s new album Donda.

FNZ, which stands for Finatik n Zac, are listed as having contributed production to ‘Believe What I Say’, ‘Donda (feat. Tony Williams & Stalone)’, ‘Keep My Spirit Alive (feat. Conway The Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn)’, ‘Tell The Vision (feat. Pop Smoke)’ and ‘Lord I Need You’.

Though appearing on Ye’s hyped up new album is quite the feat, FNZ have been doing their thing with some of the biggest musicians in the world, for a while now. The pair of producers have previously worked with West, as well as Kid Cudi, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, The Kid LAROI and Denzel Curry, among others.

Despite their global success, FNZ — real names Michael “Finatik” Mule and Isaac “Zac” De Boni — are far from a household name and little seems to be known about them by the general population. The low key pair hail from Perth, Western Australia and moved to the US in 2011.

FNZ has said that at the time of their move, there wasn’t much musical talent to work with in Perth, and that they had their sights set on Hollywood.

“We kind of just had our sights set on working with American artists at that point. There weren’t that many artists in Perth to work with. It might have been a different story on the east coast,” Zac revealed in an interview with Complex.

“It was kind of set in stone to do that. It was our goal. And we definitely got laughed at a lot. A lot of people didn’t believe in us, especially back home early on,” Finatik agreed.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The producer duo, who at 10.2k have a surprisingly low amount of followers considering their talent, announced their work on Donda in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FNZ (@fnz_)

For more on this topic follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Listen to ‘Tell The Vision’ by Kanye West, the track has listed production contributions from FNZ: