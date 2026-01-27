Following the immediate sell out of its maiden voyage in 2026, Hellbound is returning in 2027.

The next chapter of Australia’s dedicated heavy metal cruise experience will sail January 17th-21st, 2027, aboard Carnival Splendor, delivering four nights of heavy metal mayhem.

Hellbound brings together world-class artists, passionate fans, and an immersive onboard environment that celebrates heavy music culture at sea. More than a festival on a ship, Hellbound is a floating metal community, created by local promoters Destroy All Lines and festival cruise company, Choose Your Cruise.

Hellbound II is a direct response to demand for the first cruise, announced for October 2026, which sold out in less than ten minutes, the fastest sell out in Choose Your Cruise’s fifteen year history.

Highlights for Hellbound 2027 include a huge metal lineup (to be revealed on February 2nd), multiple stages, immersive events, themed nights, and curated activities built for metal fans. Cruisers can also recover from the chaos onboard with a port call in Tangalooma, Moreton Island.

Tickets to Hellbound II will go on sale on Thursday, February 5th. A presale will run from Wednesday, February 4th – sign up here.

The inaugural Hellbound will feature a lineup led by Byron Bay heavyweights Parkway Drive, alongside other massive names including Polaris, Northlane, The Butterfly Effect, Make Them Suffer, In Hearts Wake, and Belle Haven. It will depart Sydney on Thursday, October 22nd and arrive back on Sunday, October 25th.

The ship will host over 2,500 passengers, as well as “14 decks of non-stop madness, 24 lounges & bars, 7 hot tubs, mini golf, water slides and so much more.”