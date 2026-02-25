The Australian release plans for the highly anticipated Iron Maiden documentary have been revealed.

Officially titled Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, the documentary charts Iron Maiden’s remarkable five-decade journey. The first visual look of Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, an artwork by Albert ‘Akirant’ Quirantes, has also been released.

Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, it features on-camera reflections from the band, as well as prominent names like Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D, each speaking about Iron Maiden’s influence on music, culture and generations of fans worldwide.

On top of all that, it will boast a plethora of rare archival footage and new animated sequences featuring Iron Maiden’s mascot, Eddie. The documentary promises an unmissable cinematic experience, a testament to the band’s relentless spirit and global legacy.

It will land in Australian cinemas on May 7th, 2026. Tickets will go on sale on March 19th.

Over 50 years, Iron Maiden have released 17 studio albums, sold more than 100 million records, and performed nearly 2,500 shows across 64 countries, earning a reputation for electrifying live performances and an enduring connection with fans.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition arrives amidst the band’s ongoing two-year ‘Run For Your Lives’ world tour, which recently saw a triumphant homecoming at London Stadium, just a stone’s throw from where it all began.

Adding to the celebrations, 2026 will also see the one-off, monumental event EddFest at England’s historic Knebworth Park on July 11th – part of over 50 shows worldwide.