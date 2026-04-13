Avenged Sevenfold are returning to Australia.

Live Nation today announced that the US heavy metal band are coming back to the country for the first time in 12 long years.

The tour kicks off in Sydney on October 16th, followed by huge shows in Brisbane and Melbourne in the same month. Avenged Sevenfold will also visit New Zealand to play Auckland’s Spark Arena on October 23rd (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 17th at 11am local time. The artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 15th at 10am local time. The Mastercard (Australia) pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 15th at 10am local time, and the Westpac Mastercard (New Zealand) pre-sale begins on the same day at the same time. The Live Nation pre-sale, meanwhile, begins on Thursday, April 16th at 11am local time.

Avenged Sevenfold will be joined by special guests Cohered and Cambria and Thornhill at all tour dates.

Several of the band’s albums over their extensive career have charted well in Australia, including 2013’s Hail to the King (No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart).

Their most recent album, Life Is But a Dream…, reached No. 13 in their home country in 2023.

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Avenged Sevenfold 2026 Australian and New Zealand Tour

With special guests Coheed and Cambria and Thornhill

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au & livenation.co.nz

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 15th (10am local time)

Mastercard (AU) pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 15th (10am local time)

Westpac Mastercard (NZ) pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 15th (10am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, April 16th (11am local time)

General sale begins Friday, April 17th (11am local time)

Friday, October 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, October 20th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, October 23rd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ