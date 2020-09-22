Avril Lavigne has announced she’ll be doing a livestream benefit concert, titled #FightLyme, in order to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lyme disease.

“I’m so excited for fans and friends from all over the world to join me and my very special guests for #FightLyme, which will benefit the Lyme community,” Avril said in a statement. “It’s going to be an evening to remember full of hope, great music and exciting surprises!”

I’m so excited to invite you to join me & some VERY special guests for #FightLyme, a virtual concert to benefit the Lyme community. 100% of proceeds go to @AvrilFoundation @LymeAlliance. Tickets onsale now at https://t.co/0VgR5w8qpB pic.twitter.com/QroS8ujO5m — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 21, 2020

Avril has been open about her own struggles with Lyme disease, an infection caused by a bacteria spread through ticks, which she contracted in 2014 and left her bedridden for five months.

“I felt like I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk and I couldn’t move,” the Canadian singer told People at the time. “I thought I was dying.”

The ‘Complicated’ singer explained that she felt lethargic and lightheaded for months but didn’t know why, until she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“I had no idea a bug bite could do this,” she added.

Her health has since improved, saying in an interview with ABC News in 2015: “I’m about halfway through my treatment, I’m doing a lot better. Seeing a lot of progress. I’m just really grateful to know that, like, I will make [a] 100 per cent recovery.”

Avril also gave her public support to fellow Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who revealed he was also suffering from the debilitating disease earlier this year.

“Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease,” she began. “There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with,”

“To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go.”

Avril’s virtual benefit concert will take place on Saturday, October 24th, with 100% of the net proceeds going to The Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance. Tickets are on sale now.

