Avril Lavigne has debuted her first ever TikTok alongside skate legend Tony Hawk in what has to be the most iconic 2000s-era collab ever.

Looking like she hasn’t aged a day since she rocked the charts with her famous hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ back in 2002, Avril donned a necktie as she lipsynched to the tune, before 53-year-old Hawk appears, wearing the same tie and shredding it up on a halfpipe.

Fans were going wild over the nostalgic pairing, with one Twitter user writing, “Didn’t know how much I needed an Avril Lavigne x Tony Hawk tiktok collab.”

Another added, “I just opened tiktok and the first thing on my fyp is an Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk video set to Sk8er Boi. What year is it?”

Others were shook over the fact that the pop punk princess doesn’t seemed to have age since the track’s release, with one fan noting, “Avril Lavigne still looks like a teenager. Look how well one can age when they mind their business.”

Avril lavigne legit hasnt aged wtf — Jenna (@adorawoso) June 22, 2021

Another joked, “Avril Lavigne looking like she walked out of a time portal from 2003. Meanwhile, I have become a blobfish with glasses.”

The video debuted on Go Skateboarding Day, with the singer giving a shout out to Hawk’s The Skate Park Project (formerly The Tony Hawk Foundation) TikTok page.

It’s the second time Avril had made reference to the iconic throwback track in recent times, after poking fun at her own skating skills in a video of herself skateboarding, before falling over on the same halfpipe.

“Hope this makes you laugh as hard as it’s made my friends and I laugh all week,” Lavigne wrote in the caption. “That’s what I get for sk8ing in my slippers and dress.”

Check out ‘Sk8er Boi’ by Avril Lavigne: