Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose unleashed a rare on-stage meltdown during the band’s performance in Buenos Aires on Saturday night, marking a dramatic return to the volatile behaviour that once defined their live shows.

The incident occurred during “Welcome to the Jungle”, the opening number of their second night at Estadio Huracán. Fan-shot footage circulating online captured Rose marching up to the drum riser mid-song and delivering two forceful kicks to new drummer Isaac Carpenter’s bass drum before launching his microphone into the kit.

Rose then stormed off stage momentarily, ripping off his leather jacket and addressing the bewildered crowd with “[s]o, I’ll just try and wing this!” The outburst brought an abrupt halt to what was meant to be the launch of the next leg of their Latin American tour.

The cause of Rose’s explosive reaction remains unclear, with speculation ranging from technical difficulties to potential dissatisfaction with Carpenter’s performance. The drummer has faced scrutiny from fans since stepping in to replace longtime percussionist Frank Ferrer earlier this year, adding another layer of tension to an already charged situation.

This meltdown represents a stark departure from Rose’s recent on-stage demeanour. The Guns N’ Roses vocalist has maintained a relatively composed presence during the band’s comeback tour, which has proven to be one of rock music’s most lucrative and surprisingly drama-free reunion efforts in recent years.

The Buenos Aires incident harks back to the band’s notorious reputation during their 1980s and 1990s heyday, when Rose’s unpredictable behaviour and on-stage tantrums were as much a part of their legend as their music. Late starts, mid-show walkoffs, and equipment destruction were common occurrences that both frustrated and fascinated crowds worldwide.

Carpenter, who joined the band as Ferrer’s replacement, now finds himself at the centre of unwanted attention following the public display of Rose’s apparent frustration. The drummer’s integration into the iconic lineup was already under the microscope from devoted fans who had grown accustomed to Ferrer’s steady presence behind the kit.