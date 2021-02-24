Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In the latest installment of Azealia Banks cray-cray movements we see her hitting a home run in offending people by getting engaged with a traditional Jewish ring. She’s also managed to upset, well, everyone, by sharing both a deeply transphobic and racist remark about the engagement on Instagram.

To start her most recent shit show off, Banks announced her engagement to Ryder Ripps (poor guy) with a picture of her flaunting a Jewish ring featuring a menorah. She captioned the photo with a very distasteful, “I just got engaged kunts. I’m crying 😭…. I’m Jewish now. MAZEL TOV BITCHES! WE IN HERE…. YERRRRRRR.”

In the comments section a fan pointed out that one does not become Jewish simply by getting engaged to a Jewish man and sporting a Jewish ring.

“doesn’t work like that,” the fan (???) commented.

Of course, in true ~Azealia Banks~ style, the messy singer replied with an absolutely disgusting response. Let’s put it this way, if you thought her cat cooking incident was bad, this is a whole new level of cooked.

If you don’t have a heart of stone, please take a moment and brace yourself before reading the below, because how words like these can come out of someones brain is absolutely beyond our belief.

“Well I try to tell the transgirl that getting castrated doesn’t automatically make them a female but if society can do mental gymnastics to lie and tell that that an eggless person who still produces semen is a woman and let them rock, you are all going bend the rules to accept this newly black Jewish coochie. I’m Jewish now… you can’t stop me.”

Of course, Banks pinned the comments on her Instagram so that they are the first a fan (if there are any left) will see when going to her Instagram page.

It’s hard to believe things could possibly get worse, but unfortunately they did.

Banks continued her rampage by offending Jews, transgenders and people of colour, all in one comment.

“Because why can you chop ur cock and say ur a girl but I can’t catch the Jewish nut and be Jewish? Stop trying to exclude black people from everything. “

In another, Banks said trans women were “just hot gay boys with beat faces and plastic surgery.”

“I live for the trans girls but the trans shit is really a non issue. Just gay boys on hormones using male aggression to force their ways into women’s spaces,” Banks concluded.

She continues her verbal demolition by spurting out many more racist and homophobic comments that we won’t even bother posting.

Alas, when featuring an engagement ring that offends an entire religion on your page is the least abhorrent part of the whole ordeal, something is seriously wrong.

