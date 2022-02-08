Azealia Banks has weighed in on the backlash Joe Rogan is facing after videos have surfaced showing him using the ‘N-Word’ slang multiple times.

The outspoken musician has shared a post on social media saying she wishes that the public would forgive her for ‘mistakes’ she’s made in the past; the reception she believes Rogan is receiving.

“Damn, Joe Rogan is about to get a slap on the hand for being grown and knowing not to say the n-word and continue to prosper. I’m still being punished in adulthood for things I said as a kid and have repeatedly apologized for,” said Banks on Instagram.

She added: “This is not any attempt to garner sympathy but if he gets the room to learn from ‘mistakes’ and we are acknowledging that people deserve second chances and room to grow, I would’ve really benefitted from having those same opportunities extended to me when I needed them most.

“I definitely needed that compassion, good will, and support on multiple occasions. Not a pity party but just even the tiniest bit of support could have changed my life on levels deeper than music.”

Banks has caused countless controversies in the past. In 2015 she spat at and punched a fellow passenger when she was trying to get off a plane, and then called a flight attendant a homophobic slur.

More recently, she dug up her dead cat from a grave, and cooked up its bones in an attempt to “bring it back to life”, all while filming the saga and posting it on her social media.

Rogan has been in hot water ever since he shared a podcast that featured COVID vaccine information. Since then, multiple musicians have pulled their music off Spotify, the streaming platform with exclusive rights to The Joe Rogan Experience.

This past weekend, a compilation of Rogan using the ‘n word’ more than 20 times on his podcast has gone viral on social media. He has since apologised for his actions, but is still facing much ongoing backlash.

