Aussie group Babe Rainbow has shared their new single ‘Smash the Machine’ with the world, and it brings forth the psych-pop energy they’ve been gearing towards since their recent album.

The band’s recent album Changing Colours was an insane psychadelic treat, challenging their music and pulling it in many different directions.

Their new single now brings forth the energy we need this summer, and provides a sense of optimism in the music that is long anticipated.

The band has also released news of their giant 2022 tour.

The band will start their tour in their home town of Byron Bay on January 2. They will then play at capital cities and regional towns alike, focusing on the costal towns.

Tickets to their shows are on sale now and can be found through links on their Facebook Page.

Check out their run of tour dates below.

Babe Rainbow Australian Tour 2022 dates

Sunday, 2nd January

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Saturday, 22th January

Tilba Valley Wines, Tilba Valley

Sunday, 23rd January

The Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla

Tuesday, 25th January

Narrabeen RSL, Narrabeen

Wednesday, 26th January

Drifters Wharf, Gosford

Thursday, 27th January

Laurieton Services Club, Laurieton

Friday, 28th January

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Saturday, 29th January

Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba

Friday, 4th February

Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, 5th February

Backyard Festival: Newstead Racecourse, Newstead

Sunday, 6th February

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Saturday, 12th February

The Long Sunset: Elysian Fields, Canungra

Thursday, 17th February

The River, Margaret River

Friday, 18th February

Prince of Wales, Bunbury

Saturday, 19th February

FREO Social, Fremantle

Saturday, 26th February

Mayberry, Darwin

Friday, 4th March

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sunday, 6th March

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

Sunday, 13th March

Adelaide Festival: Adelaide

Thursday, 17th March

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong

Saturday, 19th March

Wine Machine: Canberra, ACT

Friday, 1st April

NighQuarter, Sunshine Coast

Saturday, 2nd April

Wine Machine: Yarra Valley, VIC

Thursday, 7th April

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 9th April

Wine Machine: Hunter Valley, NSW

Check out ‘Smash the Machine’ here: