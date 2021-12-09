Aussie group Babe Rainbow has shared their new single ‘Smash the Machine’ with the world, and it brings forth the psych-pop energy they’ve been gearing towards since their recent album.
The band’s recent album Changing Colours was an insane psychadelic treat, challenging their music and pulling it in many different directions.
Their new single now brings forth the energy we need this summer, and provides a sense of optimism in the music that is long anticipated.
The band has also released news of their giant 2022 tour.
The band will start their tour in their home town of Byron Bay on January 2. They will then play at capital cities and regional towns alike, focusing on the costal towns.
Tickets to their shows are on sale now and can be found through links on their Facebook Page.
Check out their run of tour dates below.
Babe Rainbow Australian Tour 2022 dates
Sunday, 2nd January
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay
Saturday, 22th January
Tilba Valley Wines, Tilba Valley
Sunday, 23rd January
The Marlin Hotel, Ulladulla
Tuesday, 25th January
Narrabeen RSL, Narrabeen
Wednesday, 26th January
Drifters Wharf, Gosford
Thursday, 27th January
Laurieton Services Club, Laurieton
Friday, 28th January
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour
Saturday, 29th January
Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba
Friday, 4th February
Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday, 5th February
Backyard Festival: Newstead Racecourse, Newstead
Sunday, 6th February
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay
Saturday, 12th February
The Long Sunset: Elysian Fields, Canungra
Thursday, 17th February
The River, Margaret River
Friday, 18th February
Prince of Wales, Bunbury
Saturday, 19th February
FREO Social, Fremantle
Saturday, 26th February
Mayberry, Darwin
Friday, 4th March
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Sunday, 6th March
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay
Sunday, 13th March
Adelaide Festival: Adelaide
Thursday, 17th March
Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong
Saturday, 19th March
Wine Machine: Canberra, ACT
Friday, 1st April
NighQuarter, Sunshine Coast
Saturday, 2nd April
Wine Machine: Yarra Valley, VIC
Thursday, 7th April
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday, 9th April
Wine Machine: Hunter Valley, NSW