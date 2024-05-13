Who brings a baby to the pit at a Taylor Swift concert? Some Swiftie, apparently.

A recent incident at Swift’s concert in Paris has sparked a wave of concern and criticism online after a baby was photographed in the potentially hazardous environment of the concert pit. The event occurred at the Paris La Défense Arena during the European leg of ‘The Eras Tour’, which drew a crowd of over 45,000 attendees.

The images circulating on social media show the baby lying on the ground surrounded by beer cups, bags of concert merchandise, and a sea of adults. This unusual sight at such a large-scale event inevitably led to a significant outcry from the online community, with many questioning the safety and appropriateness of bringing such a young child into an area known for its dense crowds and high energy.

get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME pic.twitter.com/U8xrIbHCcS — GINA 🌙✨ (@whatamind13) May 10, 2024

One concerned concertgoer expressed their disbelief on social media, saying, “Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there.”

This sentiment was echoed by another user who highlighted the intensity of the situation by posting a photo of the packed venue, captioning it, “just to paint the full picture this is general admission at the Paris show tonight… and that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting.”

The incident not only raises questions about safety but also about parental judgment in such environments. General admission areas, especially in concerts as popular as Swift’s, are rarely suitable for infants due to the loud music, large crowds, and often rowdy atmospheres.

