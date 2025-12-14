Babymetal have set their sights on a potential collaboration with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee, marking another ambitious crossover goal for the Japanese metal trio.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, co-founding vocalist Su-metal expressed her admiration for the American singer and her hopes for future musical partnership.

“Amy Lee is an artist I have admired for such a long time,” Su-metal revealed. “I hope we can collaborate with her someday.”

This statement comes as Babymetal continues their prolific year of high-profile collaborations, having already worked with Five Finger Death Punch, Bloodywood, and Tom Morello throughout 2025.

The collaboration desire follows Babymetal’s recent work with Five Finger Death Punch on a re-recorded version of “The End”, originally from the American band’s 2022 album Afterlife. Su-metal detailed how the partnership came about through a 20th-anniversary collaboration project, noting that both bands had performed at the same overseas festival in 2015.

“I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by and based on the original lyrics of ‘The End’, and spent a lot of time experimenting to figure out what kind of voice would best suit such a deep, cool track,” Su-metal explained. She particularly highlighted the transition where her vocals become “covered and engulfed by Ivan’s growl,” describing the moment as giving her chills.

Lee has similarly embraced cross-genre collaborations recently, most notably on the track “End of You” where she shared vocal duties with Poppy and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante.

However, securing Lee’s involvement in any future projects may prove challenging given Evanescence’s packed schedule. The band have announced an extensive world tour for 2026, featuring performances across North America with Spiritbox and Nova Twins during summer, followed by UK dates with Poppy and K. Flay and European shows with Poppy and Nova Twins.

Adding to the scheduling complexity, Evanescence appear to be preparing new material. Following their contribution of “Afterlife” to the Devil May Cry television series soundtrack in March, Lee confirmed to Audacy Music that the band were actively working on fresh content. “We got off the road in November [2024] or something, and we’ve been just creative,” she stated, though no release date has been confirmed.