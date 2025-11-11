Paul Rodgers has shared his complete Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech after missing Bad Company’s induction ceremony due to health issues.

The legendary vocalist, who was unable to attend the prestigious event, released a heartfelt video containing his full remarks (as per Louder Sound), which were originally limited to just two minutes during the live ceremony.

The speech reveals a deeply personal journey that began in 1964 when Rodgers was 14 years old, sitting in his classroom overlooking his hometown of Middlesbrough in northeast England. He vividly described the industrial landscape spread before him — steelworks, chemical factories, and shipyards — as his teacher Mr Garrity delivered a sobering reality check to the class.

“OK, class, take a good look out there. It’s where most of you, if not all of you, will be going when you graduate from this school,” the teacher warned. That same night, everything changed when Rodgers heard Little Richard’s “Good Golly, Miss Molly” at a local dance. “[A] whole box of fireworks went off in my head, rockets and all,” he recalled, describing the moment that would define his entire career path.

The Bad Company frontman reflected on how 60-plus years passed “in the blink of an eye” before finding himself inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his bandmates. He paid particular tribute to guitarist Mick Ralphs, calling him “one-of-a-kind” and acknowledging “we never could have done it without you, mate.” He also honoured the late bassist Boz Burrell, describing him as “innovative and creative” and noting he was “with us in spirit,” alongside drummer Simon Kirke, whom he called “unbeatable.”

Rodgers’ gratitude extended beyond his immediate bandmates to the blues and soul legends who shaped his musical foundation. He specifically thanked Otis Redding, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Aretha Franklin, Sam Moore from Sam and Dave, and both BB and Albert King amongst others. The speech also acknowledged the numerous rock luminaries he’s collaborated with throughout his career, including Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Paul Kossoff, Jeff Beck, Slash, Joe Perry, and Brian May.

The acceptance concluded with a philosophical reflection, encouraging listeners to “choose love” and find peace despite life’s “noisy confusion.” His closing words emphasised that “it is still a beautiful world” and expressed hope for universal compassion.

During the actual ceremony, Simon Kirke represented Bad Company on stage, performing the band’s classic “Can’t Get Enough” alongside an all-star lineup featuring Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, and Bryan Adams.