A new two-day festival with a stacked lineup of homegrown talent is coming to Adelaide, thanks to Bad//Dreems.

Gather Sounds has been inspired by their love of footy and their hometown, curated to coincide with AFL Gather Round, where more than 50,000 footy fans from all around the country will descend on the city.

“Gather Round has been great for Adelaide and we saw it as a unique opportunity to spotlight and celebrate local and independent music,” said guitarist Alex Cameron.

The two-day festival will take over Adelaide’s UniBar and the Cloisters on Friday, April 10th and Saturday, April 11th. Tickets are on sale now here.

Friday night will see Bad//Dreems officially launch their Ultra Dundee album, supported by local legends West Thebarton. Then on Saturday the venue will expand to a full two-stage mini-festival, from 2pm-12amt as Bad//Dreems play a collection of their hits, as well as some covers of classic Aussie songs with the help of some friends, alongside headliners Beddy Rays and Phil Jamieson.

Also set to play are Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys, Dr. Piffle & the Burlap Band, the Empty Threats, Jack Griffith, Don’t Thank Me Spank Me, and more.

The news comes alongside the release of “Irish Airman”, Bad//Dreems’ third single from their upcoming fifth studio album, Ultra Dundee, due on March 20th.

The album is a crystallisation and extension of the vision that began with Bad//Dreems’ seminal debut album Dogs at Bay and has continued over their four albums to date. Recorded earlier this year and produced in conjunction with Dan Luscombe (Amyl and the Sniffers, Courtney Barnett) at Mixmasters Studios in Adelaide, it will be released via the band’s own record label, Gutto Records.

Following on from singles “Shadowland” and the album’s title track, “Irish Airman” was inspired by thr WB Yeats poem, An Irish Airman Foresees His Death.

“An initial recording was made during the Lockdown with John Lee, an amazing producer who has made great albums with artists like Lost Animal and Laura Jean,” Cameron said. “As is often the case we found it hard to replicate what was captured on this recording, so we ended up using many elements of it, in addition to what we recorded in Adelaide at Mixmasters.”

Following the festival, Bad//Dreems are heading on tour, playing shows at Melbourne’s Thornbury Theatre, Marrickville Bowlo in Sydney, and Brisbane’s Brightside Outdoors. See more information here.

GATHER SOUNDS

Friday, April 10th – Saturday, April 11th

Adelaide Uni Cloisters and UniBar, Adelaida SA