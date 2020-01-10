This year, seminal punk act Bad Religion will celebrate their 40th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the band have announced the release of their first-ever autobiography.

DO WHAT YOU WANT: The Story of Bad Religion is set for release on August 18th. The book is set to span the band’s inception as “teenagers experimenting in a San Fernando Valley garage dubbed “The Hell Hole” to headlining major music festivals around the world.”

The book will feature interviews with the band’s core members throughout the years— Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley, and Brian Baker — and never-before-seen photography. The book is co-authored by revered music journalist Jim Ruland.

Do What You Want – An autobiographical account of us! Available for pre-order in all the usual places. Written with our friend @JimVermin , thanks Jim, we did it! #RIF #dowhatyouwant @HachetteBooks pic.twitter.com/OucPvpJAzh — Bad Religion (@badreligion) January 8, 2020

The band will be heading on tour with Alkaline Trio to celebrate their 40th anniversary. You can find the tour dates below.

Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio — 2020 Tour Date

26th March

Los Angeles, CA The Palladium

27th March

Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

28th March

Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre

30th March

Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

1st April

Austin, TX Stubb’s

2nd April

Dallas, TX Gas Monkey

4th April

Orlando, FL House of Blues

6th April

Norfolk, VA The NorVA

7th April

Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

8th April

Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

10th April

Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

11th April

Worcester, MA The Palladium

13th April

Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

14th April

Toronto, ON Rebel

15th April

Detroit, MI The Fillmore

17th April

Columbus, OH Express Live!

18th April

Chicago, IL Radius

19th April

Milwaukee, WI Eagles Club