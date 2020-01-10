This year, seminal punk act Bad Religion will celebrate their 40th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the band have announced the release of their first-ever autobiography.

DO WHAT YOU WANT: The Story of Bad Religion is set for release on August 18th. The book is set to span the band’s inception as “teenagers experimenting in a San Fernando Valley garage dubbed “The Hell Hole” to headlining major music festivals around the world.”

The book will feature interviews with the band’s core members throughout the years— Greg Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley, and Brian Baker — and never-before-seen photography. The book is co-authored by revered music journalist Jim Ruland.

The band will be heading on tour with Alkaline Trio to celebrate their 40th anniversary. You can find the tour dates below.

Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio — 2020 Tour Date

26th March
Los Angeles, CA The Palladium

27th March
Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

28th March
Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre

30th March
Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

1st April
Austin, TX Stubb’s

2nd April
Dallas, TX Gas Monkey

4th April
Orlando, FL House of Blues

6th April
Norfolk, VA The NorVA

7th April
Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

8th April
Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

10th April
Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

11th April
Worcester, MA The Palladium

13th April
Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

14th April
Toronto, ON Rebel

15th April
Detroit, MI The Fillmore

17th April
Columbus, OH Express Live!

18th April
Chicago, IL Radius

19th April
Milwaukee, WI Eagles Club