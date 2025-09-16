The AFL has unveiled a stellar lineup of Australian artists set to perform alongside Snoop Dogg at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment for this year’s Grand Final at the MCG on Saturday, September 27th.

Baker Boy, the six-time ARIA Award-winning Yolŋu artist, will make his highly anticipated return to footy’s biggest stage following his memorable performance at the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. The proud Indigenous artist will be accompanied by a powerful choir featuring Emma Donovan and Kee’ahn, both of whom contributed to latest single “THICK SKIN” from his upcoming album DJANDJAY.

“I’m honoured to be tapped by the AFL again to perform at the Grand Final. When I performed in Perth in 2021, I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I’m thrilled to be on the lineup again and to share the stage with Snoop. It’s gonna be huge!” Baker Boy said.

Australian singer-songwriter Vera Blue will deliver the Australian National Anthem, marking her return to AFL Grand Final duties after her performance at the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final. The artist expressed her excitement about the prestigious opportunity, stating: “I feel incredibly honoured to be given the opportunity to perform the National Anthem at Australia’s biggest sporting event. The AFL Grand Final is the pinnacle of our national sporting calendar, and I’m so proud to be such a part of such a significant moment.”

Tash Sultana will join Snoop Dogg’s band for what promises to be a show-stopping performance.

Veteran performer Mike Brady AM, known for his iconic football anthems, will return as part of the Toyota AFL retiree motorcade to perform his legendary football hit, maintaining the tradition that has become synonymous with Grand Final day.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Bec Haagsma highlighted the significance of showcasing Australian talent on such a prominent platform. “This year’s Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment promises to be an unforgettable Grand Final music spectacle,” Haagsma said.

“Australia is brimming with incredible musical talent, and we’re thrilled to bring a stellar line-up of homegrown stars to the MCG as we celebrate the end of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and crown this year’s premiers.”