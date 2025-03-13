Baker Boy is back, and this time, he’s bringing the fire. The Yolŋu hip-hop artist has just dropped his latest single, “PEACEKEEPER,” marking a bold new era in his career.

While the track still carries his signature vibrance, it introduces a grittier edge—an evolution both sonically and visually, as captured in the track’s striking new music video.

Co-directed by longtime creative collaborator Aurie Indianna and Melbourne filmmaker Jordan Ruyi Blanch (Ayesha Madon, Memphis LK), the video for “PEACEKEEPER” sees Baker Boy stepping into a darker, more cinematic aesthetic.

Filmed at the grand Werribee Mansion, the visuals are a seamless blend of high fashion, high-energy choreography, and razor-sharp cinematography. The choreography, led by Hëna Memishi, keeps dance at the core of the performance while pushing Baker Boy into new creative territory.

“This video is all about the new era and look of Baker Boy,” he said. “I wanted to make a video that felt like it evolved with my music. There has been a real change in my direction, stepping into some grittier moments sonically so I wanted the visuals to show that too. It’s hitting on the things Baker Boy is known for through dance but pushing the boundaries of how that looks and really taking ownership of the spaces I step into.”

Produced by Rob Amoruso, Pip Norman, and New-Haven (Imagine Dragons, Allday), “PEACEKEEPER” sees Baker Boy weaving between English, Yolŋu Matha, and even Spanish, flexing his ability to seamlessly blend cultures through sound. The track carries the high-energy pulse fans expect, but this time, the lyrics cut deeper, reflecting his journey of self-ownership and artistic independence.

“The positive reputation is still there, but I guess I’m getting into the more real side of things; some darker, grittier feelings—I’m letting that come out in my music more,” he adds. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve stepped out of what people want my music to be, and I’m just writing what I want to write. ‘PEACEKEEPER’ is me standing up and taking ownership but keeping that party vibe.”

With its infectious hooks, fearless lyricism, and boundary-pushing visuals, “PEACEKEEPER” signals a bold new chapter for one of Australia’s most dynamic artists. Fans can catch the first play of the single on triple j Drive this week, where Baker Boy will join Tyrone and Abby for a chat about his next steps.

Watch the full video for “PEACEKEEPER” here.