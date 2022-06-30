For his first single since 2021, Baker Boy has reimagined a classic Bernard Fanning song, accompanied by the man himself.

The rapper and singer has reworked Fanning’s acoustic folk hit ‘Wish You Well’ into a feel good hip hop anthem. ‘Wish You Well’ was the lead single on the Powderfinger legend’s solo debut album, 2005’s Tea and Sympathy, and went on to be voted number one on that year’s triple j Hottest 100.

Under Baker Boy’s spell, the bittersweet ‘Wish You Well’ is imbued with his typical powerful positivity. “‘Wish You Well’ is a breakup track, but it’s all about spreading that love,” he explains. “The original isn’t really usual for Baker Boy – that vibe. So I wanted to kind of make it into a story where I can also apply kt differently and make it Yolnu flavour.

It’s not just in a romantic way, it’s about sharing the love – whether it’s your partner, whether it’s your friends or family… It’s also for the people that are having a hard time right now. I just wanted to spread some love through music.”

The collaboration was warmly received by Fanning. “Baker Boy’s music is so full of energy and excitement that I was very happy to collaborate on a new take on ‘Wish You Well’,” he says. “I love the spirit of this new version and am so glad it’s taken such a different musical tack but maintained the buoyancy of the original.”

‘Wish You Well’ is Baker Boy’s first release since last year’s acclaimed debut album Gela, which reached number three on the ARIA Albums Chart.

After touring the U.S. for the first time, the singer is returning to Splendour in the Grass in July, followed by a performance at the Queenscliff Music Festival later this year.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Baker Boy’s ‘Wish You Well’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Wish You Well’ by Baker Boy ft. Bernard Fanning: