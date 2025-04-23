NZ pop-punk band Bakers Eddy are back with a high-energy new single, “Dust On My Brain”.

They say it captures where the band is right now – “sonically, emotionally, and maybe a little chaotically.”

“It’s a mix of everything we love. Raw energy, emotionally honest, and that feeling of wanting to scream into the void together.”

Lead vocalist Ciarann Babbington explains that the lyric “I’m doing better and better is something” is the most important lyric he’s ever written.

“It’s a reminder to myself that waking up one morning and not feeling like the walls are closing around me is an amazing accomplishment, and that that’s sometimes enough. I’d been going through a rough patch emotionally and struggling with my mental health for a period – somehow I managed to strum out a few chords and find a melody. The words poured out, as if it was my subconscious opening the door to escape this hole I got myself stuck in. I managed to let myself help myself through this song.”

The track was self-produced alongside Vincent McIntyre (Fan Girl, Mr Industry, Elizabeth M. Drummond), mixed by Justin Gerrish (Vampire Weekend, The Strokes, Weezer), and mastered by Emily Lazar (Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Sia).

While on the road in New York, Bakers Eddy filmed a DIY lyric video to“capture the feeling of being lost in an environment that makes you feel small”.

“It was our first time in NYC so we figured it was a perfect opportunity to make a DIY video in the streets. It was 12am about one degree, which made for a pretty tough four hours, but we think it helped capture all the right feelings.”

Today’s release follows on from previous single “Manners Street”, along with their 2022 debut album LOVE BOREDOM BICYCLES.

Bakers Eddy is fronted by Ciarann Babbington (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), with childhood friends Jamie Gordon on drums, and twin brothers Ian and Alex Spagnolo on bass and guitar.

Their EP I’M DOING BETTER drops on June 6.

Bakers Eddy’s “Dust On My Brain” is out now.