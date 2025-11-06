The lineup for BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 has been revealed.

Celebrating its 23rd year, the Northern Territory festival will return to Darwin’s Mindil Beach on Saturday, May 16th, 2026, promising to be another unforgettable day of live music, entertainment, and good vibes under tropical skies.

The 2026 lineup features acts spanning pop, R&B, indie, rock, electronic, and dance, celebrating the vibrant diversity of Australian music, including electronic duo Peking Duk, G Flip, The Teskey Brothers, Ball Park Music, Kita Alexander, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Mallrat, In Heats Wake, and more.

In Hearts Wake said: “We are beyond stoked to be announced as part of BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 and returning to the Northern Territory! The NT is the red heart of the country, and BASSINTHEGRASS is such an important festival for the music scene. See you all in May!”

Anna Lunoe and Nina Las Vegas will perform a B2B at the festival, while 15-year-old Maple’s Pet Dinosaur will also take the stage. New Zealand’s JessB and the UK’s Venjent also join the lineup.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Darwin and now I’ve got the best reason ever,” Maple said. “The band and I are so pumped to play BASSINTHEGRASS amongst a stacked line up. We can’t wait to play and then hang out and watch all the other bands in that amazing BASSINTHEGRASS atmosphere we’ve heard so much about.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BASSINTHEGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL (@officialbassinthegrass)

Delivered by the Northern Territory Government, BASSINTHEGRASS showcases Darwin as a world-class destination for live music and major events.

“BASSINTHEGRASS showcases Darwin at its very best. The line-up we have for the 2026 festival rivals any music festival in the country,” said Tourism and Events NT CEO Suzana Bishop. “It’s a cherished and favourite event amongst locals, and it is a major drawcard for visitors.”

Tickets are on sale now here.

BASSINTHEGRASS 2026

Saturday, May 16th

Mindil Beach, Darwin NT

Lineup

ANNA LUNOE B2B NINA LAS VEGAS

BALL PARK MUSIC

G FLIP

IN HEARTS WAKE

JESSB (NZ)

KITA ALEXANDER

MALLRAT

MAPLE’S PET DINOSAUR

PEKING DUK

TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

VENJENT (UK)